To the editor:
I was inspired and excited by the youngest and first Catholic President (JFK) when he said the torch has been passed to a new generation. Indeed his words and visions inspired Prince Harry to name his new climate initiative Earthshot after his call for us to land on the moon. I ran for School Committee twice before I won. I lost to two well respected doctors with credible names. I had the pleasure and privilege to serve on the School Committee with Mayors Salvo and Harrington.
After a very divisive and unnecessary teacher strike, in which I walked information picketing before the strike, and even during the strike. As an elementary school teacher outside of Salem, I witnessed a perfect storm of lack of leadership by the mayor/chairman of the School Committee Harrington, Superintendent Curtin and the union president. The buck stops with the mayor and there was a breakdown in communication. I was so disgusted on everyone’s part that I ran for councilor at-large. Again, I had to beat a respected incumbent with a great name recognition. We have not had a strike since.
Now former Mayor Harrington, town manager of Salisbury, wants to come back to run for mayor. He was a very young mayor at 30. Now, at 66, he wants it again. This may foreclose other young aspirants of a new generation to run. The Harrington name is well respected with service to the City Council, mayors, congressman, hotel owner, president of Salem State College and president of state Senate. Mayor Driscoll was 40 when she was sworn in. It is a totally different city then.
In my 36 consecutive years in elective office, I went door to door throughout the city and indeed it has changed. We are not Salisbury. I taught in Amesbury for 20 years, next to Salisbury. He is well respected for being a skilled town manager. When I asked him at a mayoral debate if he supported a four-year term for mayor, he sincerely replied he was against it. We had a Charter Commission that had 40 meetings to revise the charter. I proposed a town manager form of government, but it was soundly defeated. He never attempted to express his views and has kept a very quiet backseat role living in a large new development in Salem and commuting to Salisbury. I had the distinct pleasure to serve with his daughter on the Salem Renewal Authority, in which she ably serves as chairwoman and I served on the Planning Board with D.J., her husband. Each has a very bright future in public service if they choose to run for elective office as two professional lawyers.
There are a wide variety of interested candidates for the only opening of a mayor’s seat in nearly 50 years. With a narrow window for election, name recognition is vital. Hands-on experience will be critical. I have asked numerous people to run for mayor to give us a clear choice. Dominic Pangallo took up the torch as chief of staff, who knows the ins and outs of a very challenging and changing city. He is an experienced 41-year-old who is very able to take over. His wife is on the School Committee, with their two daughters in Salem Public Schools.
I believe in competition on all levels to give us clear choices to continue to make Salem a 21st century city. We have come a long way so I truly hope that Mr. Harrington’s comeback will not prevent others. We hear a clarion call for new leadership instead of Presidents Biden and Trump. We even have four new young women to take over the state. I am sure Mayor Driscoll will continue to be an extraordinary lieutenant governor as she was a ward councilor and mayor. We need choices from the new generation to carry the torch of the new Salem in the 21st century.
Thomas Furey,
Salem