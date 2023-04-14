To the editor:
I am scared to send my child to school. So far this year, there have been 89 gun-related incidents in American schools, resulting in 74 murders. And while Massachusetts has some of the strictest gun control laws in the country, guns still permeate our borders through low-barrier purchases in New Hampshire and elsewhere. Our kids are safer than some, but still not safe. We need federal action, and we need it now.
And what is Rep. Moulton doing? Co-sponsoring legislation that doesn’t go anywhere — the barest bare minimum act possible. My question (as a constituent and parent to a young child): Why isn’t our representative fighting for our children? I want to see him make speeches on the House floor, negotiate with Republicans, write op-eds, organize Senators — I want to see him stick his neck out.
Rep. Moulton knows personally the destruction these weapons of war can cause. But rather than making gun control and keeping our kids safe his No. 1 top issue that he goes to bat on, he seems content continuing to co-sponsor legislation with a swoop of the pen and using bureaucracy to dodge citizen inquiries about his stance.
It is incredibly disappointing, frustrating, and upsetting to have a representative that only cares just enough to brag about, but not enough to make an actual difference. Our children deserve better.
Lillyanne Daigle
Salem