To the editor:
As a Salem resident and affordable housing advocate, I’m thrilled to see Peabody’s steps towards purchasing 80 acres of open land to ensure it remains undeveloped.
As I read Caroline Enos’ article, “Peabody mayor says 80-acre deal will cost city $7.2 million”, I saw thoughtful comments from councilors who understand the need for housing, and tired arguments about traffic from others. However, they’re uniting on this issue, and I thank them for preserving open land for future generations of people and wildlife, and for the climate.
In eastern Massachusetts and throughout the U.S., we’re experiencing a housing crisis. We need to build lots of new units of housing to hold all of us humans. To be able to preserve open land as much as possible, housing needs to be dense (not single-family) and close to stores, schools, transit, and other daily destinations. Previously developed, close-in lots are the ideal candidates.
When I hear people use the “but the traffic!” argument, I say our need for housing is more important than the ability to zip through the streets in our vehicle unimpeded by other people’s vehicles. For those concerned about traffic, a more effective approach would be to advocate for public transit and walking and biking infrastructure, because all of us, not just drivers, need to be able to get where we need to go safely.
So, great job Peabody. Let’s keep protecting large swaths of open space and let’s build much needed dense, affordable housing.
Ellen Simpson,
Salem