To the editor:
The North Shore and Greater Boston area are in a historic housing affordability crisis along with the rest of the United States. In Salem, the median rent is $2,688 per month (or more) today while median household income is $72,884, that means that 44.3% of pre-tax income for the median household just goes to rent. The definition of being housing insecure is paying more than 30% of pre-tax household income to housing, meaning that most Salem residents or renters today are housing insecure.
My personal experience of renting an apartment in Salem was eye-opening. When I toured my apartment only three months ago the rent was $2,700 per month, then by the time I signed the lease only three days later the rent increased to $2,920 per month; today the same apartments are now signing for $3,700 per month, which is an astounding $1,000 per month rent increase is only three months!
The only solution to our housing supply shortage is to build abundant housing by enabling by-right in-fill mixed-use higher density housing through updating zoning. Traffic, parking, and character by comparison are minor inconveniences and should never be used as an excuse to push people to become homeless by blocking development of much needed housing, to do so is one of the greediest things I have ever heard of. If you truly care about traffic and parking, then simply continue to enable walkability and mass transit.
If you want to truly do something about homelessness and improve people’s lives, then let’s build abundant housing ASAP.
Emmet Costen
Salem