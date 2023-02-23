To the editor: In response to your article, “Leaving the Classroom”, I agree with many of the factors of why teachers are leaving the classroom, especially the negative perceptions of the teaching profession, lack of qualified candidates or salary and benefits concerns.
As a recently retired special education teacher, I can attest to all of these. In fact, I was appalled by a recent conversation I had with a local school committee president when I asked about the possibility of raises for the paraprofessionals in our community. The response of, “paraprofessionals go to work in this community only to support their husband’s self-employment for health insurance benefits”, left me dumbfounded. In reality, many of the paraprofessionals that I worked with were young, single professionals who held bachelor’s degrees and wanted to get their foot in the door of our schools. The writing was on the wall well before COVID-19 hit.
Teachers were getting ready to retire, with no one left to fill their shoes. It was no surprise to see these “rockstar” paraprofessionals leave after the last contract negotiations that left them with no other option but to seek better paying schools that were willing to take them under their wing and mentor them to be strong teachers. They would have been the qualified candidates that we now lack.
Our children will continue to struggle with fewer teachers, larger class sizes, and minimal funding for the future of public education. We need to do better.
Susan M. Richardson, M. Ed., Beverly