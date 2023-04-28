To the editor:
As a lifelong resident and a Danvers Select Board member since 2012, I can speak with some authority when I say that Danvers has a well-deserved reputation for providing basic services in a very efficient and effective manner. The streets get plowed, the lights stay on, the fields get mowed. We do what is needed, what is required.
We enjoy low taxes and quality services, but over the years, I have watched a number of projects and opportunities that represent more than just “needed or required” pass us by: Passive recreation at Lebel’s Grove, a splash park at Sandy Beach, civic and event space inside the Endicott Park hay barn, protection of open space against the kind of subdivision being developed on North Street, historic preservation, to name but a few. These projects go beyond what is minimally required. They create, enhance, and protect a sense of community. As an older resident, I may never use a splash park, but it sounds fun, and I am sure many young families who call Danvers home would find enjoyment there.
It is hard to justify such an investment against necessities like road paving, which is why I plan to vote “yes” on May 2 at Danvers High School on Question 1: The Community Preservation Act. I believe community is about more than just doing what’s minimally required, I believe community is about making investments that will enhance not just our common infrastructure, but also our shared experience. It’s about saying yes! I encourage you to join me in saying yes to the possibility of being better than “just good enough” on May 2.
David Mills
Danvers