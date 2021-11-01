To the editor:
Once again after a two-day storm we lost power because of downed power lines. We can spend billions on supporting our military to “save” democracy elsewhere, but we cannot use some of these tax dollars to put the power lines underground.
The technology is here: You can lay the electric cables underground by boring under streets, rivers, etc., by remote drilling machines.
I observed this 15 years ago in Germany at my parents’ house, which was located in a rural area 10 minutes from the village. The machine drilled under the ground and under the river to bring the cable to the house, a distance of two miles.
And it cost the home owner nothing.
When storms got stronger due to global warming, the German government decided to help those citizens who still had above-ground electric wires and thus being at risk of losing electricity due to downed trees.
But then our government does not care about ordinary people who can’t afford generators.
We need to improve our infrastructure, but then some people think this is too much like socialism. These people want to be free, even if they have to be in the cold or dark.
Heidi Roberts
Beverly