To the editor:
This week temperatures in Italy, the birthplace of pizza, are forecast to be as high as 113 degrees Fahrenheit. Italians are being warned to stay indoors in the middle of the day, stay hydrated, and “eat lighter meals.” Avoiding a hot pizza oven may not be on the official warning list, but it’s probably a good idea.
What difference does it make if a few pizza ovens add some carbon dioxide to the atmosphere?
That’s the argument inherent in your July 13 column, “Please don’t electrify my pizza.”
Neil deGrasse Tyson has said that when he is asked whether he believes in global warming, he replies with the question: “Do you believe in gravity?” Any pizza maker knows that if you throw the dough up, it comes back down. And if you burn wood or coal to make that pizza, those emissions go into the atmosphere, and trap heat.
If pizza-making is to survive at all, we need to maintain a livable climate for the cooks who make it. Using an efficient electric oven — for pizza and other food — is just one of many changes that might help us get there.
Mary Memmott
Framingham