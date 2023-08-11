To the editor:
Thanks to Drew Costley for bringing to our attention one of the less known, but potentially significant results of climate change — the weakening or collapse of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation or AMOC. The billion dollar question is when will the AMOC stop.
As renowned statistician George Box said, “All models are wrong, but some are useful.” In this case, the models may be wrong in their timing, but are useful in that they are telling us that the AMOC most likely will stop with the expected consequences. We need to accelerate our reduction in CO2 emission and plan for the changes ahead.
George Gaines,
Boxford