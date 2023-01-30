To the editor:
Maybe now, those who went along with the narrative might start believing that they were lied to, coerced and in many cases forced to take an experimental drug. One that didn’t do what they said it would do. A drug paid for with billions of our taxpayer money.
A lie pushed by Fakebook, Twitter, etc., who co-conspired with the government to create fear and block users from sharing contrary information about what the government was shoving down our throats.
A lie that mainstream media co-conspired with the government, showing us fake pictures of overflowing hospitals (remember the hospital ships that were never used?)
A lie that enabled politicians and non-elected bureaucrats to overreach their authority. A lie that allowed them (we willingly let them) to lock down and control our lives.
A lie that affected an election and allowed a puppet to be put in the White House. A lie that has caused the record inflation we all now have to deal with.
CNN medical analyst and Washington Post columnist Dr. Leana Wen admitted in a column, that the medical community is “overcounting” the amount of “COVID deaths and hospitalizations.”
Hopefully a lesson has been learned about the dangerous power of money and fear. The medical profession was compromised; the few doctors who spoke out were ostracized. Thousands of people lost their jobs for refusing to believe/go along with the narrative and sadly now we are seeing the “unexpected”, sudden deaths of healthy young people.
Dennis Robitaille,
Topsfield