To the editor:
Thursday, May 4, is the second annual TFMR day. You may be wondering what TFMR stands for? This year, we had to face the difficult decision of ending our pregnancy after getting devastating news at our 20-week scan. Prior to this experience I had never heard of TFMR (termination for medical reasons) and was unaware there is a whole community of people who must terminate for medical reasons. Through connecting with the larger TFMR community, I realized that living in Massachusetts we are very lucky for the access we have to medical care. In other states, TFMR, also known as an abortion, is unavailable as early as six weeks. Often times, many people are not even aware they are pregnant at six weeks.
For us, our NIPT scan was perfect and our 12-week ultrasound raised no alarms. On a Monday in December I walked in to my appointment and our lives were never the same again. It was days before I got to see a Maternal Fetal Medicine (MFM) specialist in Boston who confirmed the devastating news — his bowels were calcified, his heart was enlarged and took up the entire chest cavity, his brain was enlarged and had fluid around it, he had no nose, no mouth and spina bifida. Although we had no choice, the national conversation continues to call it “pro-choice vs. pro-life.” What kind of parent would I have been if I chose to continue the pregnancy and let him suffer?
We wish you were here Cooper.
Courtney Tucker,
Beverly