To the editor:
What to get family members for Christmas? For past seasons, tickets to Boston theaters were a sure bet to please everyone, sitting all together enjoying the finer skills of life. Two Christmases ago, we bought tickets for our whole family to go see Riverdance at the Wang Center. Then COVID set in and all performances were canceled. Needless to say we were all disappointed.
The shows are back in full swing for this season so I went online to buy 12 tickets for a family evening of culture. I was shocked to see how much the price of seating had been inflated. At one place the price ranged from $90 to $500! Try multiplying the least costly seat by 12 and we have a whooping $1,080. Next idea!
Well, last night we experienced an equally satisfying evening of culture at Ipswich High School. I'm proud to say that Ipswich High has the best music program anywhere on the North Shore. We attended their Winter Concert. First on the program was the Bel canto & Chamber Singers, including 34 boys and girls. They sang eight pieces that included many solos. The tone and harmony was perfect. Once they were finished, the next 5 minutes was spent setting up chairs and music stands for the Chamber Orchestra. Then 26 boys and girls sat themselves down in sections of Violin I, Violin II, Viola, Cello, and Bass. For the next 30 minutes you would have been convinced that you were at the Boston Symphony Hall. Just a superb performance. Exquisite! Last on the program was a Jazz Ensemble where 19 boys and girls had you swinging, tapping and smiling to the beat. Their encore performance got a standing room ovation.
The music faculty at IHS must be super proud of all the students who participated. Also, the Ipswich Music Art & Drama Association, IMADA, should be complimented in empowering the faculty in continuing the expertise of their talented students.
Jim Prato
Ipswich