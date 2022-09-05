To the editor:
What a world we live in.
When a citizen comes across an elderly woman sitting in a chair at 6:30 a.m. and they slept there all night, outside. It is inhumane. Yes, she might tell different stories to different people; but she told me she was on the housing list and wanted housing. Who wouldn’t want to sleep lying down in a bed at night? I know this woman since 2006 when I ate at the soup kitchen.
Sad, sad world. So many people have dogs and adopted dogs during the pandemic. How about adopting a grandmotherly human being. To visit, get her something she might need, go across the street to charge her phone, etc.
Only in America do humans get treated worse than animals. And police have nothing better to do than harass those who cared enough to go the extra mile out of the kindness of their heart.
Lucy Sprague,
Salem