To the editor:
“What can I do?” “What can you do?” This has been going through my mind and yours ever since the awful killing of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. Ever since the killing of 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. Ever since Sandy Hook in 2012. Ever since Columbine in 1999, and all the other mass shootings since 1999 and before.
There are three changes that should be passed into law now, not later, but now: 1) Universal background checks; 2) Ban the sale of AK-47 rifles and any other similar weapon; and 3) Raise the legal age to buy guns to 21. Once these are accepted as law, then the discussion should continue regarding why some people act out their frustrations in such a violent way. Any person in political office who cannot agree with passing these changes now has their own self-interest in mind first and not the past and future victims of mass shootings.
What can I do now? Little old me who has no connection to the political scene. Right after the Uvalde mass shooting,
I went out to our flag pole and pulled the flag down to half-mast. That’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to keep our national flag at half-mast until the Congress passes the three ideas mentioned. I’m writing this letter hoping that millions of frustrated, grieving Americans will do the same.
By keeping all flags at half-mast, that will constantly remind us of the sadness that has occurred and that nothing has been done by our “leaders.” We cannot forget anymore.
You know the scenario. Flags lowered, politicians grandstand, nothing agreed to, flags flying high again. All this usually happening in a two- to three-week time span. Not this time. I’m keeping mine at half-mast until the Congress comes up with meaningful legislation.
Please join me in this simple but long-lasting attempt to help keep the discussion going until meaningful change happens.
Jim Prato
Ipswich