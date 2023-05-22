To the editor: The city has agreed to purchase the former Family Dollar property on Cabot Street in order to own the parking lot and use the existing building for temporary offices while they remodel the City Hall. I suggest that another option be considered that would be a better financial proposition and provide both ample parking and more affordable and elderly housing solutions. My concept would be to put out an RFP to sell part of the newly acquired Family Dollar property to an affordable housing developer who can design and provide the best housing options on the site while maintaining a large amount of public parking on site. Secondly, the city scrap plans to remodel the City Hall and also put out an RFP to create more affordable housing units in the city hall building. The City Hall is too big for today’s needs, is not accessible, and many services are now done online. The city could easily lease the approximately 15,000 square feet for a city hall from any of the four major business parks in Beverly. This would allow for one move into a state of the art, safe, professionally managed location with ample parking and would be substantially less expensive than rebuilding City Hall. This concept puts people over buildings and would be more efficient and cost effective. Let the private sector deal with buildings.
Paul Herrick, Beverly