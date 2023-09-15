To the editor:
The recent series of news articles concerning dementia was so very well done. The capstone was, fittingly, former Salem News editor David Olson’s article concerning the tragedy of his wife’s early onset Alzheimer’s.
I do not know David personally; only through the occasional interaction regarding a piece I submitted for publication. I now know him in a different way. I too am married to a wonderful and accomplished woman who is living with this scourge.
Some readers may remember Kay as a leader in elder support organizations. Others might remember her from her stint teaching nurse assistants at Salem High School. Many remember her as the nurse practitioner who helped families get through the horrors of this very disease in their own lives.
And now I’m not sure what or who she remembers.
What does one do?
The feeling of helplessness is overwhelming.
Like Dave Olson I feel the need to do anything I can to help science find preventive measures and a cure.
This won’t help Kay or David’s Deb, but it will, hopefully, make a huge difference in a lot of lives down the road.
Like David, I will be participating in the Walk To End Alzheimer’s in Andover on Oct. 1. I hope to meet David there.
It is always darkest before the dawn. One way for anyone wishing to help speed that dawn by walking/donating can be found on my walk page: act.alz.org/goto/KaysKrew2023.
Thanks to all who already are or may yet support this effort.
Brendan Walsh
Salem