To the editor:
What I know and what I don’t know.
I don’t know why an 18-year-old went into an elementary school in Texas and killed innocent children and a teacher.
I don’t know how or where he got the gun used, but if history is any guide, I expect to learn that there were signs of some mental health issues.
I know that the raw feelings and sadness and outrage will eventually give way and fade from the nations consciousness until the next mass shooting, which we can be assured will happen again.
I know that most Americans, including gun owners, want common sense laws like a ban on assault weapons and universal background checks.
And I know that much more needed common sense gun law reforms proposed in Congress will fade as well.
If some things are predictable, they are preventable, and it’s predictable there will be another school shooting, but those with the power to legislate common sense prevention will not do so.
This morning, at almost the exact same time of the Texas shooting, 2,140 miles away I pulled into the parking lot of an elementary school in Salem to read a book to a third-grade class.
Excited faces lined up outside with backpacks, water bottles, and snacks to board a bus to visit a Boston zoo, teachers carefully looking over the controlled happiness.
Inside, the third graders I met were eager and shining and curious with questions and stories.
Third graders in Salem are probably just like third graders everywhere, including Uvalde, Texas and my heart is broken for these kids and their families.
In my law enforcement career I’ve seen enough tragedy, had to talk to enough families who had tragedy visited upon them, but tonight I have no words to adequately describe what has happened again, and will happen again.
These terrible events are predictable, look at the 2022 statistics, and I am not naive, not every one of these shootings are preventable.
But this I know, unless and until this nation addresses the root causes of this unimaginable violence, we will be in this awful place that we now find ourselves yet again.
Paul Tucker
State Representative
Salem
Editor’s note: Paul Tucker is a candidate for Essex County District Attorney.