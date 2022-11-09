To the editor:
As I find myself inching closer to the day I graduate college, one thought haunts me as I look toward the future. When will I be able to afford my own house?
I love Massachusetts, and I always will. But the state housing market is one of the most expensive in the country. Mix that with an expensive cost of living and being almost impossible to find a decent-paying job right out of college. As a result, many college graduates are forced to look elsewhere besides the commonwealth.
I plan to stay home for some time after graduating to save money. But do I want to be living there till I’m 45? I’m sure my mother would enjoy it, but unfortunately, I would not. Though if I want to buy a house in Massachusetts, that may be my only option, with the average home going for $560,00 earlier this summer, according to WBUR.
According to ZipRecruiter, the average entry-level salary for someone right out of college in Boston is $48,755. With these housing rates and the cost of living in Massachusetts, it would take years of saving to afford a house. These stats are just making my anxiety worse.
I always hear that these prices are unsustainable and all the jazz, but then I ask people I know in real estate, and they say it’s not going down any time soon. The market almost feels like a sitcom couple stuck in a will they, won’t they scenario.
My parents know I am nervous about finding a place to live, so they always remind me that everything will work itself out and that I’ll be fine. I think everything will work out, but the stress of this whole process gives me the chills.
Eventually, the time will come when I’ll begin my search to find my place. But if the market keeps increasing as it is, I will have to win the Mega Millions or something to that degree.
Patrick R. Carbone,
Lasell University Class of 2024,
Peabody