To the editor:
Who is at the helm of the U.S.S. America?
Putin is a madman. Xi Jinping is a powerful dictator.
Biden is just a man experiencing age related declined and no match for these two.
The American people elected knowingly or by ignorance a man that was and is in rapid cognitive decline.
His gate is of a man walking on eggshells, he is frail, his eyes are dead and more often he is in a distance place. He is more confused, more angry, and clearly is not in charge of his being. He remembers his past, but not the present but for a few moments. He has become a shadow of himself. He is being handled like a child, nursed, manipulated and he is just a lifeless puppet whose every movement and every word, thought is controlled 24 hours a day.
He has long ago passed the ability to serve our nation. Any legacy he might have had is deteriorating before our eyes. He is a danger to himself, and our nation. Everyone knows it. Some in positions to do something about it are too polite to point it out or to take actions, but everyone is dancing around the elephant in the room. Joe needs to be decommissioned as the President. The problem is the number two is not in cognitive decline, but she has shown the world she is an empty shell of ability and more suited for a seat on the TV show “The VIEW” where her ramblings will hardly be noticed on a stage with Whoopi and Joy. No one should be embarrassed in this manner.
What a mess America is in. This could happen back in the 1800s, but with modern communication and 24/7 everything this should not have happened, which means it was generated and controlled by the fourth estate and the tech giants.
So who is power behind the curtain?
Jim Modugno,
Beverly