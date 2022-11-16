To the editor:
When I was a freshman in high school sitting in history class watching the black and white movie on the Holocaust, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing on the screen. It was the horror of hundreds of naked, emaciated, dead bodies being bulldozed into mass graves.
Overwhelmed and distraught, I ran from the classroom in tears. Over the years I tried to learn about what could motivate a person to treat another human being so barbarically. I got my answer when I read “The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich” by William L. Shirer. It seems Trump has read it, too. I wonder who will save America in our time of need.
Kathleen Robbins,
Salem