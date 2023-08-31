To the editor:
In response to the column, “Give young asylum-seekers access to pediatric care” (Salem News, Aug. 26), the idea that Governor Abbott is responsible for the death of the 3-year-old sick child is beyond belief. To what degree are her parents responsible for subjecting their child to the trek through five countries, passing through El Salvador or Mexico where they would have been safe. To what degree is the President, who invites illegals to break the laws of our country, responsible? President Biden doesn’t have an iota of remorse for the hundreds of illegals who have drowned or died en route. Nor does he acknowledge responsibility for the tens of thousands of Americans dead due to the fentanyl he allows to come into our country.
Governor Abbot and the border patrol units are overwhelmed with the disaster that has been thrust upon them the past 2½ years.
Our esteemed Vice President once stated that she would seek the “root cause” of the border problem. We all know that it can be found at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
Anne Quenneville,
Salem