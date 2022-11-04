To the editor:
On Oct. 25, Beverly Hospital president Tom Sands said, regarding the North Shore Birth Center, “We’ve put together what we consider a very robust, comprehensive plan that we think demonstrates that we’ve been listening and have been thoughtful.”
Personally, I feel as if this is anything but the truth. From the beginning, the community has called for full-time access to midwives at Beverly Hospital and an out-of-hospital birth option — $1.5 million in grant funding is a great start, but not enough. BILH’s “multi-pronged plan” ignores the fact that patient-centered and low-intervention (i.e. midwife-led) care leads to better outcomes, increased equity and access, improved experiences and reduced costs.
Another key component of the offer is to lease the birth center to midwifery practice for only 2.5 years. This offer feels disingenuous right from the outset. Not only is it impossible to set up a birth center and maintain it within 2.5 years, but why would anyone lease a building for 2.5 years? BILH would rather this building sit empty than allow the community access to a safe maternal health care option.
This offer should have been about preserving midwifery access and an out of hospital birth option for families. Instead, this offer was a step in the right direction, but truly misses the mark. BILH is painting themselves a hero while offering a subpar option to women and families on the North Shore. Why is the community being forced to rebuild what BILH took away?
Brittany Gomes,
Beverly