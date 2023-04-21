To the editor:
Since when has the term “ladies” become a micro-aggressive insult? Cynthia Kwiecinski, Easthampton’s School Committee chairperson (not “chairwoman,” which might be misconstrued as another insult) feels victimized because of a word that has always been used to show respect for an adult female. So, how should one address a group of adult females? Here are some politically correct suggestions. “People.” “Hey, you guys.” “Dear non-males.” When I attended Danvers High School, their motto was and still is “Ladies and Gentlemen Always.” Personally, I prefer to keep things that way.
Kathryn Morano
Danvers