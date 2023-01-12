To the editor:
I am a Topsfield resident in the 2nd Essex district who is not happy that a three-member panel will determine the final result of the 2nd Essex 2022 election.
The original results of the 2nd Essex election, Ms. Kassner (D) vs Mr. Mirra (R), resulted in a Mirra win by 10 votes. A recount was completed which resulted in a Kassner win over Mirra of one vote. Yes, it’s unbelievable to win by one vote, but our vote counts!
The recount results were certified by all the town clerks and the Governor’s Council in December. The Secretary of State filed opposition to Mr. Mirra’s complaint in December. The Secretary of State is responsible for administering elections in our Commonwealth; he did not see an issue with the recount. The Mass. Essex Superior Court denied Mr. Mirra’s lawsuit challenging the results. The Mass. Appeals Court judge declined to issue an injunction.
Tuesday, Jan. 3, was the first day of the new Mass. legislative session, but Ms. Kassner, and another representative who had a close race, Ms. Scarsdale, were denied swearing in and are now subject to this three-member legislative panel to determine their fate. Why should the Legislature have power over determining the outcome of our vote?
My concern is, on the second anniversary of our former president trying to change election results through one person, the Vice-President, that the Mass. Legislature will now allow three people to change the result. The due process that has been completed by the town clerks, Governor’s Council, Secretary of State, should be respected so that Ms. Kassner may be sworn in as our legislator as soon as possible.
I have contacted the Mass. House Speaker and all three panel members. There is a sense of urgency, since all bills under “regular order” need to be filed by Jan. 20. Delay hurts us, the constituents!
Antoinette Pizzinato,
Topsfield