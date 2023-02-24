To the editor:
I felt the need to write because of the subject and the fact that my daughter is going to school to be a teacher. She is going for the the enjoyment of teaching kids and the impact so many great teachers have had in her life to date — teachers from elementary school to now, her college days.
Let me think of reasons why people are no longer looking at teaching as a profession.
There is the lack of funding towards the teachers for supplies in the classroom. You have teachers going out and purchasing items for their classroom to make it look more inviting for the students. I myself look back at my school years in elementary school (original Carroll School) and how many of the teachers purchased the decorations around the room. Yes, we had a supply book that you went down and were able to get items from the janitor for your room. However, nowadays you have student lists that go out every year for the classroom. We have all seen them, the simple items that we, now as adults, took for granted then.
You have people say, “Well teachers only work 180 days a year.” I am sure there were many times that teachers have stayed up late at night and on weekends to correct papers or come up with what the class would be doing for the week. Not to mention the teachers staying after school for kids that are falling behind or having trouble understanding the work. Many teachers take second jobs to make ends meet because of the lack of pay.
Another issue is the MCAS. Teachers, it seems, are now teaching for just the test. There are teachers over the years that I learned more of their “life lessons” than anything that a book could teach me. The teachers must now teach for the MCAS or they will lose more funding to their district or school system. I strongly disagree with this system myself. Teachers should be able to have a guideline to teach their grade, example the times tables, and expand from there.
In colleges you have teachers that have tenure and will always have a job, but in the public sector there is no guarantee that a teacher will have a job the next year. Looking back at my teachers, I would say 100% of them did it for the love of the job and the teaching of the next generation, not just the paycheck.
Another reason people are leaving, security. All you have to do is look at cases over the years — Nov. 4, 2021: “Principal of Massachusetts school knocked unconscious by student’s violent attack, police say”.
Then you can move on to Jan 5, 2023: “Police: Teacher knocked unconscious while protecting student in attack outside Mattapan school”.
Now people might say, well that is Boston, doesn’t happen here on the North Shore. Well, having dealt with it, you have the tragedy of the Ritzer family, Nov. 22, 2013. All you have to do is Google “teachers attack” and you have a list of local and nation-wide situations.
Those are just some of the reasons I feel why teachers are leaving the job.
Rich Sherrick,
Danvers