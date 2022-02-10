To the editor:
No Olympic games as ever sponsored has been devoid of political undertones. Some, such as the current games, have explicit overtones. The ringleaders of the un-free world wish to promote the misguided concept that their society is benevolent, despite their long history of human rights violations.
No communist system has ever produced a society not built on human misery.
Perhaps, nobody should be surprised that at the opening ceremony in Beijing the two brothers of sudden societal enlightenment in the world , Xi Jimping and Vladimir Putin, delivered a decree of self- determination criticizing the free world’s aggressive posturing to prevent “free” states in determining their own path to sovereignty. But yet of course some states like Ukraine are not deserving of free determination.
The hypocrisy is palatable while the likely behind-the-scenes deal-making is predicated on China guaranteeing Russia that economic sanctions from the West will be neutralized by the East.
In yet another indication of the “fakeness” of the Olympic sponsorship is that not one flake of snow on the slopes was created by nature. The outdoor sports area has been locked in a multi-year drought and to the rescue is an Italian company that is a technological leader in producing massive amounts of artificial snow. May I add that to produce this snow requires massive amounts of water and carbon-emitting gases to further injure this fragile earth.
The Russian forces amassed on the Ukraine border are not conducting a winter camping school. With the ground solidly frozen — to support rolling tanks — the order of battle is likely scheduled as soon as the Olympic flame is extinguished. The human tragedy to unfold which will mimic the carnage and shock of Desert Storm will produce 3 million to 5 million Ukrainian refugees and will plunge the world into deep crisis. Before the spring melt in 60 days it will all be over.
Against this pending gloom, however, exists a kernel of reason to not boycott the viewing of the Olympics as some conservative pundits have called and I have seriously considered.
The reason is the athletes.
They among all the things we expect them to be; athletes and ambassadors, they are first and foremost young people.
They have made enormous sacrifices in their lives to reach the pinnacle of human performance. For most, their futures are largely on hold without careers, businesses, families started and first homes purchased.
Their primary contribution to society is a utopian idealism where all peoples are respected despite their differences in culture, heritage and political leanings. These young athletes unabashedly transcend the underlying human conflicts that are percolating throughout the world.
They are the holders of unconditional hope.
And so for these reasons I will view the games and celebrate them. They are certainly most deserving.
Joe D’Amore
Groveland