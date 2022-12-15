To the editor:
In response to the Dec. 12 Salem News article, “Developers race to beat plans to limit building heights”, this is a great opportunity for Beverly to show some strong leadership and act according to what most Beverly residents want — that is to create a user-friendly, well planned main street with small businesses, cafes, etc., where people from here and elsewhere can walk, shop meet other residents and enjoy the charm of our seaside city.
The need for housing is a real problem across America but it’s doubtful the folks who are looking for housing in Beverly will be able to afford the $500,000 (or more) cost to buy or the $2,700 per month (or more) cost to rent these luxury high-rise units planned.
The fact that profit-driven developers are looking at the current situation as a “race” should be a signal to the Beverly administration to act even more stringently and thoughtfully in protecting the last chance to make downtown Beverly welcoming and beautiful.
Rick Grandoni
Beverly