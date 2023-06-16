To the editor:
It is about time we start holding elected officials accountable to the oaths of office each took. We should have made a point of doing so with Mayor Kim Driscoll, but we can start by holding Mayor Pangallo up to the standards of the oath he pledged to abide by. I speak of this city’s attitude towards illegal immigration.
Yes, it is a federal issue and not subject to the standards of local enforcement. Nonetheless, Mayor Pangallo said that “Salem welcomes everyone” (as did Mayor Driscoll) and by this platform he is suggesting that Salem should be a gateway to those who hold our laws in disrespect. We tell young people to abide by law, support our law enforcement and we have a mayor who wants to roll out a “welcome wagon” for those who disavow our values and our laws?
Mayor Pangallo has no right to choose which laws he will or will not stand by, local, state or federal. His oath of office stipulates this. To me, by his own platform he suggests that he is welcome to establish patterns of governance as he pleases.
Support of our laws against illegal immigration does not suggest bigotry nor is it prejudicial. It does show that an elected official takes his position seriously, which is something all citizens should be aspiring towards.
Either Mayor Pangallo opts for this course to be charted during his administration, or the citizens of our great city should call for his removal for violation of what he swore to abide by.
Russell S. Grand
Salem