To the editor:
Women and girls no longer have equal protection under the law. State legislatures have been granted authority to control reproductive rights.
Those who find themselves pregnant, due to any circumstance, will be held accountable to adhere to state law, no longer having ownership and authority over their body, their future, and their health. The economic impact can throw families into poverty. Women are dying from myriad pregnancy complications. Youth are forced into parenthood well before they are ready. The line between church and state is crossed. Women are subjugated to second class.
These realities are not the candy coated utopia imagined by the right to life ideologues. Forcing unwanted and medically unsafe pregnancies is not moral. How long before new legislation goes further down this path? This new era of repression must be reversed through federal legislation.
There is only one party, the Democratic Party, that stands on a platform of reproductive rights, promising to advance and protect the ever important right to privacy. Yes, maybe there are some in the other mainstream party who claim to be advocates, but they are not backed by their party and their voices are mere shouts in the wind. And there are issues of trust. Didn’t the last three Justices, under oath, state they believe in settled law, and then turn around and strike down a 50-year precedent? Their party has become riddled with falsehoods.
Please get out and vote straight Democratic to save the Republic.
Iris Doucette,
Ipswich