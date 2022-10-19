To the editor:
A letter in Monday’s paper about Question 1, the millionaires’ tax on the November ballot, contains a multitude of false statements (“Ballot Question 1 is not just a millionaires’ tax,” Oct. 17). First off, it’s just outright false to claim that “if passed, the Legislature could create multiple tax rates.”
Question 1 doesn’t change the state’s current constitutional provision that all income must be taxed at the same rate. It merely adds an additional 4% tax only on the portion of a person’s annual income above $1 million. Creating additional state tax brackets for other income levels would still require a separate vote of the people. The Legislature wouldn’t be able to create them on their own.
The letter also misrepresents Question 1’s guarantee that the funds raised from the tax on income over $1 million must be spent on education and transportation. Because Question 1 is a constitutional amendment, not just a regular ballot question, it is legally binding on the Legislature: They can’t change it. While legislators would decide how much to spend each year on roads, or the MBTA, or public schools, as is their job under our constitution, they could not spend the money from Question 1 on anything other than education and transportation.
Finally, research from the Massachusetts Budget & Policy Center conclusively proves that less than 1% of retirees, and less than 1% of home-sellers, would pay a single cent more under Question 1. Last year, only 895 Massachusetts homes sold for enough of a gain to be affected by Question 1 after all the available tax deductions.
Only the richest 0.7% of taxpayers, those with more than $1 million in personal taxable income, would pay more. And 90% of the revenue raised would come from those who earn more than $2 million a year. Question 1 is good for our schools and roads, and good for Massachusetts.
I’ve volunteered on the campaign to pass Question 1 for years. It’s not driven by Beacon Hill politicians, but by a coalition of more than 500 organizations across the state, including teachers, health care workers, small businesses, local officials, faith leaders, and community leaders who understand that we need to improve our roads and schools, and that asking the very rich to pay a little more is the most fair way to fund those critical improvements.
Please join us in voting Yes on Question 1.
Cole Silva,
Salem