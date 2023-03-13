To the editor:
Herb Harris’ response to Warren Graumann, while trying to explain the Constitution, made numerous hashes of explaining the Second Amendment himself.
The Second Amendment is divided into two parts; its prefatory clause (“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State”) and its operative clause (“the right of the people to keep and bear Arms shall not be infringed”). Without one, you cannot have the other.
He used the establishment of a national army as justification for no more militia. The Founding Fathers certainly had no use for a national army and indeed feared the prospect. That is why the “well regulated militia” has even more importance now than it did before. The fear of a standing army held by the framers was because of the dual risk of not only international expansion, but domestic oppression. It is often the army that does the bidding of tyrannical dictators.
The writer blamed states with lax laws for crime in stricter states, yet these same states that would prevent you your right to bear arms would release a double murderer on parole after eight years, who then goes on to execute three people in cold blood within months of release...as happened in Chicago recently. How would Herb’s gun registry and cooling periods work there?!?
All the while these insane criminal justice reform laws are pushed by progressives in my state, I will exercise my right to carry and protect my family.
Damien Jarrett,
Salem