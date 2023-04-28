To the editor:
I share the sentiment of the recent letter from Lillyanne Daigle (“We need federal action on guns and we need it now”, April 14) that gun violence takes far too many lives in our country, and shamefully too many lives of children.
However, the author misses the mark directing her ire toward Congressman Seth Moulton on this subject. He is one of the leading voices in Congress on this issue, providing a unique perspective among Democrats as a combat veteran.
On many occasions, I’ve heard Moulton speak about gun violence. In fact, the author is calling for actions that Moulton has already taken, like writing op-eds, delivering floor speeches, and finding bipartisan support.
He was part of the sit-in on the floor of Congress following the tragic 2016 shooting in Orlando, and, in 2018, arranged transportation and food for 300 protestors to join the March for Our Lives demonstration in Boston following the Parkland School shooting.
All the leading gun violence reduction organizations know they can count on Moulton. Giffords, Brady, Moms Demand Action, the National Coalition to Stop Gun Violence, and Newton Action Alliance all endorsed him repeatedly in recent re-elections. They know that he is leading the charge on reducing gun violence in America.
Moulton can’t fix this issue alone. And rather than chastising supportive lawmakers who are doing everything they can and more, we need to direct our energy at the real obstacles: The gun lobby and extremists in the GOP.
Peter Bakula,
Peabody