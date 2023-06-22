To the editor:
A letter to the editor in this newspaper (“At what point does ‘collaborating’ become ‘cheating’?”, June 9) bemoaned the cooperative nature of education in today’s schools. It pined for the days when education left every student on his/her own: “If we expect our children to think independently, and stand honorably with personal answers, we should go back to students sitting in rows facing the teacher at the head of the class.”
The comment reveals the writer’s misunderstanding of what education should be. The writer sees education as a competition between individuals with the teacher as judge and jury. Perhaps it was that when the writer was in school.
A competition is the last thing that education should be! Cooperation, the sharing of information and posing to each other of “what if” questions is responsible for most advances in science and the arts.
The education to which the writer glowingly referred, was designed in the 19th century to: (a) provide middle-managers for the owners of industries, who had attended the proper “legacy” schools, and (b) provide a somewhat literate workforce in an age of expanding industrialization.
Yes, today’s students are encouraged to cooperate with each other in solving problems. In doing so the students interact with classmates from a wide range of backgrounds, and in so doing come to realize without being taught that they have more in common with classmates than the artificial things (race, gender, language, class, etc.) that have been used to separate them.
Their education does not suffer. It is enhanced! If you add in things such as the Carlton School’s Continuous Progress model, you are as far ahead of the “rows facing the teacher” model of learning as the Webb Space Telescope is of Galileo’s device.
Brendan R. Walsh, Ed.D.
Salem