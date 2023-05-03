To the editor:
We are writing in response to Mr. John Tamilio’s letter concerning Paul Guanci, specifically and more broadly, to the situation that prompts it. We are very much in agreement with Mr. Tamilio in every attribute of Paul that he reflected on, and everything he observed. We are grateful that he made the effort to articulate his thoughts so well, and so publicly. We share his reservations about some of the postings or likes that were cited, but respect Paul’s right to have sometimes differing views, and respect that Paul has acknowledged making mistakes in judgment at times and is seeking to clarify his own direction.
In the current quagmire of national and state politics, the dissolution of genuine principles and civility, the constant horrific headlines of war and senseless shootings, many, many despair of any light on the horizon; this can lead to disorientation and, at the edges, losing clarity and confidence in our own beliefs.
We have long believed that Paul is “good people” at his core: Solid, principled, extraordinarily hard-working, thoughtful, generous, committed to his family, friends and community, and we still do. He deserves understanding, support, and space. We are happy to extend that, and hope that others will give him that benefit as well.
Peter and Joan Johnson
Beverly