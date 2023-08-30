To the editor:
While it is probably futile to respond to a MAGA Republican, Mr. Tiernan’s letter of last week calls out for a reply.
All of the usual MAGA whining aside, the most egregious aspect of Mr. Tiernan’s letter was the standard “false equivalency” regularly employed by Republicans.
Secretary Clinton made a gracious concession speech the day after the election, and the Obama administration began to work immediately on a peaceful transition of power.
Mrs. Clinton did not launch 60 unsuccessful lawsuits and numerous recounts challenging the election’s outcome. She did not organize a scheme of false electors.
She did not call for a mass rally in Washington on the day Congress was to count the electoral votes and then urge that mob to march on the Capitol.
She did not pressure then Vice-President Biden to invalidate the votes of the American people.
In short, Secretary Clinton followed all the normal, constitutional regulations and traditions of a losing presidential candidate. Former President Trump did not.
There simply is no equivalency.
Leo T. Ward,
Beverly