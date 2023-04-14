To the editor:
As three YMCA community leaders on Boston’s North Shore, serving more than 200,000 members across 37 communities, as well as nearly 3,000 children in licensed child care, we want to thank Governor Healey and EEC Commissioner Kershaw, along with members of the House and Senate for fully supporting the Commonwealth Cares for Children (C3) stabilization funding in the Governor’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget. We urge the legislation to continue to support these vital funds as proposed in the Governor and Commissioner’s 2024 budget for next fiscal year.
We are grateful for any and all funding that supports child care programs across the state. We know that more funding is critical to help support the increasing costs that our centers are facing to ensure they can provide exceptional care. Without this funding, 712 early education providers would close, according to data collected by the Department of Early Education and Care (EEC). This means that 15,000 children would be without care, and there would be thousands of parents scrambling for care or exiting the workforce. During this time of labor shortages, the commonwealth can not afford such a crisis.
It is clear that the early education and out-of-school time system has taken much longer to recover from the pandemic than other sectors. In actuality, this field was facing a major challenge prior to the pandemic. Labor shortages, escalating supply costs, and limited resources are nothing new to the early education and out-of-school time system. That is why the C3 stabilization funding from the EEC continues to be essential by providing the entire field with more than $781 million to sustain and improve programming for families across the state.
This funding has helped keep YMCA early education and after-school programs open during the last few years. The 28 YMCAs across Massachusetts, and the children and families they serve every day, have benefited from $44.5 million dollars in collective C3 funding. Without this funding, YMCAs would not be able to open classrooms, pay competitive salaries, or serve thousands of income-eligible families utilizing the state’s vouchers and contracted subsidies. Ultimately, thousands of youth would not have access to YMCA-licensed care.
“Together our neighborhood YMCAs received more than $6.5 million dollars in C3 funding last year,” said Sen. Joan Lovely. “This allowed the YMCAs to retain staff, open new classrooms, open new play spaces, bring in inclusion specialists, mental health support, and other resources to enhance learning environments while opening up spaces for children to learn, develop, and heal from the negative impact and lack of socialization during the pandemic. The overall benefit to the community cannot be understated.”
In order to continue to invest in quality staff, provide essential care to families and ensure children of the commonwealth continue to thrive in our care, we urge the Legislature and administration to continue conversations with the field about how to make this funding a permanent operational fund. A commitment to this funding by the state will enable the YMCA to continue to make long lasting changes that positively impact the child care field as it has done in many ways for more than 165 years. This funding has proven to be essential in a field that educates and cares for our youngest citizens and allows their parents to return to the workforce.
Chris Lovasco, President & CEO, YMCA of the North Shore
John Somes, CEO,
Danvers Community YMCA
Kathleen Walsh, President & CEO, YMCA of Metro North