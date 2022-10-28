To the editor:
Let us consider Question 1 on the ballot this year, lest some have been misinformed. The “millionaires tax” would add a 4% surtax on the portion of a person’s income over $1 million. Here is an example: A person sells his mortgage free home for $1 million. In that same year he or she earns $250,000 in additional income such as salary, dividends, interest. That person’s “millionaire” tax would be $10,000, which is 4% of his or her earnings over $1 million. The humanity!
The tax should generate $2 billion per year for education and infrastructure. And please don’t worry about our well-heeled friends. It says right here in my gnostic Bible: “The rich ye shall always have with ye.”
Peter Willwerth,
Beverly