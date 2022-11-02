To the editor:
Why not feel safe on Massachusetts roads?
Why not expect all Massachusetts drivers to take a road test and be registered?
Why not be reassured all Massachusetts drivers have insurance?
Why not have immigrants without status get their children safely to school, get to work on time, and attend multiple jobs working hard to get from business to business to keep the economy moving ahead?
Why not have immigrants access work and education without barriers while waiting to determine their status?
Why not support those who keep us functioning?
Why not vote yes on Question 4, because it is the right thing to do for all of us who travel the highways and streets in Massachusetts?
Martha Bagby,
Salem