To the editor:
Mr. Watson completely missed the mark in his opinion article Jan. 5 ("No second homes"). What ails our planet, Mr. Watson, the real cause of world hunger, homelessness and even climate change is not consumption of resources by a few hard-working individuals who can well afford to consume.
The real problem, which no socialistic-minded person, yourself included, wants to admit is that our planet is morbidly overpopulated and that the world's governments have failed to implement or even encourage responsible procreation.
I wish people, like you, would stop using your pulpit in the media to preach shared misery as a solution to the world's problems. Many of us already forcibly contribute, through crushing taxation, towards the housing and feeding of countless people who are either too poor, too lazy or too irresponsible to help themselves and still, you advocate for more sacrifice?
Yes, I do own a second home near the beach and hopefully will own a third in Western Europe very soon. Your words do not elicit the least bit of guilt, for the well-deserved things we've been able to accomplish through our family's hard work and we will go on enjoying our second home, regardless of any socialist shaming.
George Coelho,
Salem