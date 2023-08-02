To the editor:
You just can’t get Salem to vote...
I am a recent graduate of Salem State University, and something I find quite shocking about this community is how politically and socially engaged everyone is, yet election numbers keep showing us not even half the city wants to come out and vote. In the last election the turnout was a mere 28%. I get it, everyone is tired of the elections. Not gonna lie, even as a political science major I found it hard to keep up, we keep having election after election. But the city of Salem needs to do far more to promote get out to vote efforts. A few nights ago, we saw the Ranked Choice Voting hearing; with mostly progressive City Council candidates, and a progressive mayor, I hope the city is able to pass Ranked Choice Voting so voter fatigue is no longer an issue in the city of Salem. Salem clearly lacks engagement in their preliminaries, yet we see with the 2017 preliminaries only 13% of the city’s registered voters turning out, yet the mayoral elections more than tripled to 41%. What’s the point in preliminaries if it’s going to limit our democracy?
With some of the wards having voting less than 15% this year, yet these communities have the largest numbers of immigrants and impoverished people in the city. This is absolutely unacceptable and shows the city doesn’t care to support voters. This is a clear sign of a lack of get out to vote efforts from the city and a lack of candidate information, however, I am hopeful with the current city councilor campaigns from Kyle Davis and Alice Merkle that we will see change within our community with get out to vote efforts.
Dear Salem, get out to vote. Preliminary elections are Sept. 19, let’s exercise this democracy.
Sierra Dearns,
West Bridgewater