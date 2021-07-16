To the editor
Last week as I was walking to pick up my car at a repair shop in Beverly I had the misfortune of suffering from heat exhaustion that stopped me in my tracks. I made it to the steps of the Beverly Public Library and sat there in distress.
I want to thank the gentleman who stopped to help. He offered to call for an ambulance but I asked him to call my friend. He was unable to reach her. At that point he offered me a ride home. I accepted. He walked me to my door and at my request unlocked it. I remembered to ask his name. His reply was either Dave or David (I think). He may have offered more but it went unheard by me. Unable to find another means to thank him and applaud his kindness to an unknown person I decided to try this as my vehicle of thankful appreciation.
I hope the kind stranger reads this, recognizes himself and feels properly thanked.
Nadine Cubeta
Beverly
||||