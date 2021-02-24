To the editor:
Why do even local politicians repeat the mistake of insulting the intelligence of their voters? Why do their voters let them?
State legislation changes will mean the accessory dwelling unit ordnance is being brought to the floor for the third time in Salem. A frustrating trend in politics at all levels: if at first you don’t succeed, try, try and try again until you have the votes you need or the rules are changed. That aside, the mayor continuously pushes elderly relatives as the driving force behind her ADU policy. What she won’t tell you is that under Salem city ordinance, this is already covered. The process, by many standards, is relatively simple.
This isn’t about your elderly relative. This is about a housing crisis that has been perpetuated by a mayor who is starting to overstay her welcome. A mayor who seems to put national ambition over her own city. ADUs will allow people to supplement their income and pay their mortgages. They will be filled with students, commuters, singles or young couples. They won’t house or support the families being driven out of the city by a lackluster education system. This ADU legislation is a panicky attempt to circumvent zoning laws and solve a crisis that has gotten out of hand. A Hail Mary for a mayor who has run out of ideas. Time for change.
Damien Jarrett
Salem
||||