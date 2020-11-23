To the editor:
Hamilton residents received in their latest water bill a specific and necessary call to action from The Hamilton Foundation. The foundation was set up to meet the unforeseen, short-term, urgent need of Hamilton residents due to job loss, death, divorce or catastrophic illness.
Our donors entrust us to efficiently and immediately assist our neighbors in crisis. Yes, the foundation is entirely supported by the generosity of private donors in our fine town and 100% of the money donated goes directly to those in need; no tax dollars are collected or spent. Our process is anonymous, fair,and empathetic and our donors are kind, compassionate, and committed. But our town needs more of you. Would you please consider a gift this year?
Please make contributions via check to: The Hamilton Foundation, c/o Hamilton Town Hall, Box 429, Hamilton, MA 01936
Or donations can be made on line https://www.hamiltonma.gov/government/hamilton-foundation.
We invite you to learn more about the foundation’s mission on the town of Hamilton’s website. Equally as important, if you or someone you know, is in need of support, we ask that you contact the Hamilton Foundation at 978-233-1816. Any and all requests remain completely confidential.
To our current donors, we are eternally grateful. Your gifts have sustained many through hardship and crisis. You have created stability and peace of mind for your neighbors and we are grateful to partner with you.
Heather Ford
The Hamilton Foundation Board
