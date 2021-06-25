To the editor:
I have some basic catechism” questions for the Catholic bishops, particularly those who would attack the chief executive of a democracy for doing the right thing, which is staying neutral in public pronouncements concerning a woman’s right to make decisions involving her body.
You would deny Joe Biden access to the Eucharist for respecting all Americans and their differences on an issue that will never personally affect your body?
Please answer these very basic catechism questions “yes” or “no.” Given your priestly status you and I both know what your (public) answers must be:
Do you believe that Jesus Christ is actually present in the Eucharist?
Do you believe that Jesus Christ is God, Son of God, Creator of the Universe and Savior of Mankind?
After answering those questions in the only way that you as a priest can answer them, how do you answer this next question?
Who are you to determine who the Creator of the Universe and Savior of Mankind can and cannot visit?
It would certainly appear that you are trying to control God by treating the Eucharist as a political commodity. Shame on you!
Brendan Walsh
Salem
