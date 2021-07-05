To the editor:
History tells us the story of Pope Gregory IX. In the early 13th century during the anti-witch crusades, Gregory believed that cats were closely associated with witches. He ordered the animals destroyed.
Cats are natural rat-hunters. Without them, the rat population flourished. Rodents’ fleas carried the deadly bubonic Plague, or the Black Death. Fifty million people (half the world’s population at the time) died. It wasn’t until hundreds of years later that people understood the role cats played in keeping the rat population in check.
While I’m not familiar with the housing rules in downtown Beverly, I’ve heard that newer buildings do not allow pets. Yet it seems to me that cats are the answer. While not all cats are natural hunters, the presence of a cat is enough to discourage rats from moving in.
Surely this is a lot safer and kinder than resorting to toxic chemicals/poison. For those not convinced, ask any cat lover. We are everywhere.
Sharon L. Cook
Vice president
Friends of Beverly Animals
