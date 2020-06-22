To the editor:
This Juneteenth observance is particularly heartbreaking as we confront the shameful oppression of Black individuals and communities. We condemn racism so deeply rooted in our country and demonstrated in many aspects of our lives — from police brutality to the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on people of color. There can be no justice or equality when any individuals are treated with indignity and denied equitable access to basic security, health care, quality education, desirable housing and opportunities for job advancement.
We, the American Association of University Women, join other members in our communities as we fight for justice against racism in all forms — interpersonal, institutional, structural and cultural.
The systemic oppression faced by Black families can be traced to historic injustices of slavery, segregation, redlining areas by race, voter suppression and other ongoing institutionalized discrimination. These disparities span generations and perpetuate marginalization of so many segments of our American society.
We express our grief in reflecting on the countless lives damaged and lost and the vindictive subjugation of basic human rights. Our democracy thrives when individuals and groups are empowered to achieve and succeed.
PatriciaFae Ho
Beverly
