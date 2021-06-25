To the editor:
On June 8, the Glen Magna Farm hosted SEEM Prep for its 2021 graduation ceremony. Despite the significant heat that day, the beauty of the estate and grounds, coupled with the celebratory event, made the day all the more memorable.
SEEM Prep is a therapeutic high school program for students ages 14-22 with significant intellectual, social, emotional, and behavioral impairments. This year’s three graduates have spent a considerable number of years learning valuable skills and gaining confidence in academics, social-emotional regulation, behavior, and vocational aptitude. Their transitions into various adult opportunities and programming marks the ends of their public school careers and the start of the next phase of their journeys.
Additionally, Glen Magna has and continues to serve as one of many job sites for these graduates and many more students in my school’s Community Work Program. Heather Palm and Matthew Martin were instrumental in organizing this amazing celebration. Many of the graduates’ family members and Prep staff noted the feeling they were in “another world” at Glen Magna -- the estate and grounds are beautiful and well kept. The entire Danvers Historical Society should be credited for their strong advocacy for this region’s exceptional student population, and we as a school continue to be thankful for our partnerships with Glen Magna, Endicott Park, and Danvers High School! Thank you again Heather and Matt!
William McDonald
Principal,
SEEM Prep Program
Wakefield
