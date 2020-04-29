To the editor:
For those of us who came of age in the 1960s and ‘70s, the Vietnam War was the soundtrack of our lives, profoundly affecting our generation.
I remember seeing on the front page of The Salem News the weekly body count; it went something like this: “North Vietnam lost 1,400 lives , the U.S. something like 245.
Week after week this went on. The Vietnam War lasted 15 years from 1960 till 1975 with a loss of 58,220 American lives. If the current pace of death by the coronavirus holds (we have 54,000 American lives lost so far), by weeks end we will had in four months the same number of deaths as produced by the Vietnam War. A new trauma for a new generation.
James Kent
Hamilton
