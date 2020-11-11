To the editor:
President Trump, I voted for you in 2016 and again in 2020. I voted for you not because you were a perfect man but because I believed that God can use imperfect men to do his will. Adam, Moses and David were fallible men whom God used to do his bidding. Adam disobeyed, Moses murdered a man and buried him in the sand and David was an adulterer. Nevertheless these imperfect men served God’s purposes and did much good. You, President Trump, though, in my opinion, at times, as a too outspoken man, and even at times quite an offense and embarrassment to me as your supporter, did bring about much that was good for our country. I praise you, especially, for nominating and having appointed three pro-life members to the U.S. Supreme Court. I appreciate your service to our country but now it seems that the people have spoken. Unless you have concrete and irrefutable proof of election fraud, it is time for you to step aside and to allow President-elect Biden to do his best to serve as our president.
President-elect Biden, I did not vote for you, like almost half of the voters in this country. Nevertheless, I believe that God has a plan for you to lead us into the future. I believe that God had at least two divine wills and that these are expressed repeatedly in the events of our lives. God has a “providential will.” God wills certain benefits to our world through his gracious sovereignty. I believe that God also has a “permissive will.” God allows events that we may not understand in order that some good may come from that occurrence. I hope that will be true in your service to our country. Be a man of integrity as well as a leader who can humbly exercise the enormous power a president must wield.
Finally, presidents Trump and Biden, it is time to heal the wounds of this country and for all to move forward in reconciliation and peace. I pray for each of you that God’s will shall be done for you as well as for our beloved United States of America. God is counting on both of you to accept the outcome of this election as well as do all the citizens of this magnificent country.
John J. Kwiatek
Beverly
