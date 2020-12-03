To the editor:
I am 96 years old and tired of all this political hoopla that has taken over the TV. When is it going to stop?
I have lived and observed many presidential elections. These young commentators are trying to make a name for themselves by quoting “facts” that cannot be proven and only confuse the public more. How many of them studied history in school, especially the last 75 to 100 years? Do you know these facts about democracy are not taught in our public schools? I have a daughter who has shown no interest in any of the past government until Trump, and she has no idea how Washington has been run in the past.
Congress has two parties, one on each side of the aisle, each side unwilling to work together and come to a mutual conclusion. How many people know that years ago Congress passed a resolution at the end of a session stating they could have as many terms as they wanted, if re-elected, including paid benefits for the rest of their lives? The new president needs to overturn this ruling and get some new blood into Washington. The current old-timers need to retire.
This country has managed to live through a depression, two world wars, the Korean War and battles with the Middle East and it will again survive.
We now have a president who is more interested in his ego than service to his country. To be sure, he has done a lot. But it is time to let go. The American people have spoken. What is ahead for President-elect Biden is to get this country back on track.
I hope to live a little longer to see democracy return. Too bad we can all see how history reports this era.
Barbara Gaillardet
Danvers
||||